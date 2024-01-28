Match

A look at the match summary

England were bowled out for 246, batting first. Ben Stokes's 70(88) fueled England's innings. India topped it by compiling 436. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties. Joe Root took four wickets. England ruled in the second innings (420), with Pope missing his double-ton. Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley took a seven-fer as England won in the final over (Day 4).

Pope

Pope falls short of his double-ton

Pope's second-innings heroics made the difference for England. He stitched a 68-run second-wicket partnership with Ben Duckett, as England went past 100. They lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 163/5. Pope completed his fifth Test ton, taking England to 316/6 by stumps. On Day 4, Pope built 50+ stands with Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley. He fell four short of his double-ton.

Information

A special feat for Pope

Pope slammed a 278-ball 196 (21 fours), now has the highest score by an Englishman in the second innings of a Test in India. Overall, he is only the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India.

Ton

Pope slammed his fifth Test ton

Earlier, Pope smashed his maiden hundred in the second innings of a Test. As per Cricbuzz, he became just the second visiting batter to slam a Test hundred in the second innings versus India in India since 2018. Pope joined Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 107 in the 2022 Bengaluru Test in this regard.

England

Notable second-inning feats for England

England registered the first 350+ total in the second innings by a visiting side against India in India since 2012 when recorded 352/4d (Nagpur). This was only the ninth instance of a visiting team scoring 400+ in the second innings against India in India. This is the first time that each of sixth, seventh, and eighth wicket recording 50+ partnerships against India in India.

Wickets

Bumrah takes six wickets on spin-friendly pitch

Bumrah bowled impactful spells in both innings. In the first, he dismissed Rehan Ahmed to break a pivotal partnership. The right-arm pacer then returned to dismiss Stokes, England's only half-centurion of the match. In the second innings, he removed Duckett, Joe Root, Rehan, Ollie Pope. Bumrah ended Pope's bid of a double-ton. He conceded 41 runs in the second innings (16.1).

Record

Third-most wickets by an Indian in first 33 Tests

Bumrah now has 146 Test wickets, the third-most scalps by an Indian bowler in their first 33 matches. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (183) and Ravindra Jadeja (155) in this regard. He averages an incredible 20.81 in 63 innings in the format. Bumrah has played just five Tests at home. He owns 20 wickets at 14.40 in home conditions.

Pair

Most wickets by a pair in Tests

In the first innings, Ashwin and Jadeja became only the second Indian pair to take 500 wickets (combined) in Test cricket. Former spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh took 501 Test wickets together in 54 matches. Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja went past the former duo, crossing the 501-wicket mark. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh snapped up 474 wickets while featuring in 59 Tests together.

Information

England kept on losing reviews

In the first inning, England burned each of their three reviews within 14 overs - Jaiswal (2.3 overs), Rohit Sharma (11.4 overs), and Shubman Gill (13.2 overs). As per Cricbuzz, this was the earliest a fielding team exhausted all their reviews in an innings.

Jaiswal

Second-most runs by an Indian batter in first day's play

Jaiswal came out all guns blazing in the first innings. He hammered a maximum off Hartley's first ball in Test cricket. The Indian opener smahed a 74-ball 80 (10 fours and 3 sixes). As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has the second-most runs by an Indian batter in first day's play after fielding first. He is behind Gautam Gambhir, who scored 95* against Zimbabwe in 2005.

Battles

The game of battles!

Spinner Jack Leach has now dismissed Indian captain Rohit as many as five times in seven Test innings. Bumrah has dismissed Root seven times across 19 Test meetings. Only Pat Cummins (11), Josh Hazlewood (10), Nathan Lyon (8), and Mitchell Starc (8) have dismissed Root more often in the longest format. Five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England.

Root

Root goes past Ponting, Tendulkar

Root batted well in a low-scoring first innings (29) but scored just two in the second. He displaced Ricky Ponting (2,555) to become the highest run-scorer against India (Tests). Root now owns 2,557 Test runs against India at 60.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Earlier in the game, he also surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches.

Ashwin

Ashwin equals this Test record of Kapil Dev

Premier Indian off-spinner Ashwin etched his name on the record books after dismissing Stokes in England's second innings. Ashwin continued his hold over the England skipper, dismissing him for the 12th time in Tests. As per Cricbuzz, Ashwin has equaled legend Kapil Dev's record in terms of an Indian bowler dismissing a batter the most times in Tests.

Win

England on a mission to repeat history!

England were the last side to win a bilateral Test series in India. They won the 2012/13 series 2-1. India have won each of their 16 Test series at home ever since. By prevailing in Hyderabad, England claimed their third Test win against India away from home in over 10 years. They also won a match during the 2020/21 series.

Hartley

Hartley takes eight wickets on Test debut

Hartley, who made his Test debut, was expensive in the first innings (2/131). He leveled up in the second, scalping six wickets. He dismissed Jaiswal, Gill, and Rohit in quick succession, having broken a 42-run opening stand. The left-arm spinner completed his fifer after dismissing Axar Patel and Bharat. He then removed Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. Hartley returned with 7/62 in England's defense.