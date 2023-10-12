Jasprit Bumrah: Decoding his stats after returning from injury

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:25 pm Oct 12, 202309:25 pm

Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional since returning from injury (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India's most successful bowlers in all three formats since his debut in 2016. However, Bumrah remained on the sidelines for a long time. recovering from his back injury. He has returned in time to feature for India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Bumrah recorded his best World Cup figures (4/39) against Afghanistan in India's last match.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah was added to the Indian team which would face Sri Lanka in January this year but after complaining of back pain, he was withdrawn. He then missed the Indian Premier League (IPL), the home Australia series and also the ICC World Test Championship, which India lost to Australia. Bumrah returned to action in August as he captained the team against Ireland in T20Is.

India's most successful bowler since returning from injury

Bumrah has lived up to the expectation ever since he returned from injury in August this year. The pacer has scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches across all three formats. The most by any Indian bowler since Bumrah's return from injury. Kuldeep Yadav with 14 wickets across all formats in this period is India's second-most successful bowler.

Bumrah made a roaring comeback

Bumrah made a great comeback to international cricket by claiming four wickets in two T20Is against Ireland at an average of 9.75. Bumrah maintained an economy of 4.87 in the series. He scalped two wickets in both matches, while the third T20I was washed out.

Bumrah scripted this World Cup record

It is worth noting that Bumrah has taken at least one wicket in 10 of his 11 World Cup matches. His bowling figures read 10-1-35-2, 10-1-61-3, 8-0-52-0, 10-1-39-2, 6-1-9-2, 10-1-44-1, 10-1-55-4, 10-2-37-3, 10-1-39-1, 10-0-35-2, and 10-0-39-4.

Bumrah's numbers at the ODI World Cup

Bumrah's 4/39 against Afghanistan was his best ODI World Cup figures. This was his second four-wicket haul in the tournament. The seamer now has 24 wickets from 11 World Cup matches at an incredible average of 18.54. His economy rate reads 4.27. Among Indian bowlers, he is behind Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44), Mohammad Shami and Anil Kumble (31) and Kapil Dev (28).

India's Joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs since returning from injury

Bumrah is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs since his return from injury in August 2023. He has scalped 14 wickets in eight matches at an impressive average of 19.21. Kuldeep has also claimed 14 ODI wickets in this period. Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 13 wickets.

Bumrah completes 50 ODI wickets at home

Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia only in January 2016. India's star pacer across formats, Bumrah has raced to 135 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 23.77. After taking a four-fer against Afghanistan, the right-arm pacer has completed 50 wickets in ODIs at home. He owns 55 and 30 wickets in foreign and neutral conditions respectively.

A look at his Test and T20I numbers

Since making his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa, Bumrah has claimed 128 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 21.99. He has amassed eight fifers and a couple of four-wicket hauls. In T20Is, he has accumulated 74 dismissals in 62 matches at an average of 19.66. He owns a brilliant economy rate of 6.55.