Written by Rajdeep Saha Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 18, 2023 | 07:21 pm 3 min read

The series marks the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to professional cricket as the pacer will have the additional responsibility of leading the team (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will take on hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 18. The series marks the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to professional cricket as the pacer will have the additional responsibility of leading the team. Though India are the favorites, Ireland cannot be written off in home conditions. Meanwhile, Bumrah has won the toss and will field.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The entire series will be played at The Village in Dublin. Fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball here. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. Chasing teams have won 13 of the 21 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 (7:30pm IST) and live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

Here are the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 13 of the 21 T20Is (men's and women's combined) here as the average score while batting first reads 151. 8.38 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in Men's T20I. Meanwhile, Ireland have won just two of their 10 games here. The Men in Blue have won all their four T20I matches at this venue.

Do you know?

Since 2022, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has the most wickets in this format with 48. Ireland's Mark Adair (46) and Joshua Little (45) follow him on the list.

Here are the playing XIs

India playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(captain), and Ravi Bishnoi. Ireland playing XI: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Ben White, and Craig Young.

Krishna, Rinku make their T20I debuts

Batter Rinku Singh and pacer Prasidh Krishna make their T20I debut for India. Krishna has previously featured for India in 14 ODIs. He made his international debut in March 2021 against England. Meanwhile, this is Rinku's international debut for India. He had a phenomenal IPL 2023 where he scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 (50s: 4).

