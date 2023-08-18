Former England winger Theo Walcott announces retirement: Decoding his stats

August 18, 2023

Walcott featured in 397 Premier League matches and scored 80 goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Former Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect. The 34-year-old winger posted an emotional video on his social media stating the same. Since his departure from Southampton last season, he was linked with Bournemouth and Reading but he decided to call time on his career. The winger draws curtains to his 23-year-long football career. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, Walcott has had a career spanning over 23 years, where he has represented Arsenal for twelve years and was also an important player for England for a decade since making his debut in 2006. The 34-year-old revealed that he had many offers on his table but his heart isn't committed to any of them. Therefore, he decided to step aside.

It was a special journey for me: Theo Walcott

"The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10 was a special journey for me," Walcott stated "A big thank you to all the managers that I've worked with, Harry [Redknapp] for giving me a start and Arsene Wenger for showing belief when I joined the club. Over 18 fantastic years in the Premier League, there are many moments I will cherish."

A look at his career stats

Walcott started his footballing carer at Southampton's famed youth academy. He featured in 21 matches, scoring five goals for the Saints. In 2006, he joined Arsenal and featured in 397 matches, netting 108 goals. He left for Everton in 2018 where he made 85 appearances and scored 11 goals. Walcott played 59 matches in his last three seasons at Southampton, scoring five goals.

A look at his stats for Arsenal

Walcott managed 108 goals for the Gunners, besides providing 55 assists. 2012-13 season was Walcott's best season as he scored 21 goals for Arsenal across competitions and managed 11 assists. Overall, he scored 65 goals for Arsenal in 270 Premier League appearances. He won the FA Cup (2014-15, 2016-17) and the Community Shield (2015, 2017) twice.

A look at his Premier League stats

Walcott managed 80 goals in 397 Premier League matches while setting up 56 assists. He scored 10-plus goals in two Premier League seasons (2013-14 and 2016-17). Last season, he scored twice in 20 league appearances for Southampton as they got relegated. Walcott created 65 big chances during his Premier League career while having 286 shots on target. He only scored three headed goals.

Youngest player for England men's national team

Walcott featured in 47 matches for the Three Lions while netting eight goals. He made his senior team debut as a second-half substitute in May 2006 against Hungary. He became the youngest ever player to represent the England men's national team at the age of 17 years and 75 days. His last match for England was against Spain in November 2016.

Only teenager to score a hat-trick for England

As per Opta, Walcott is the only teenager to score a hat-trick for England, aged 19 years and 178 days in September 2008 against Croatia. He also had the longest winning start to an England career, ending on the winning side (first 14 caps).

