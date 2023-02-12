Sports

Newcastle extend unbeaten run to 17 Premier League games: Stats

Newcastle extend unbeaten run to 17 Premier League games: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 12, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Newcastle United﻿ are on a 17-match unbeaten run in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Newcastle United﻿ are on a 17-match unbeaten run in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth on Saturday to keep their impressive run going. Notably, the Magpies have lost a solitary match in Premier League 2022-23 and have also conceded the fewest amount of goals. Here we decode their stats.

17-game unbeaten run for the Magpies

Since going down to Liverpool back on September 1, 2022, the Magpies have been unbeaten in the league. Newcastle have claimed nine wins and eight draws in this run. Notably, Eddie Howe's men have kept a staggering 10 clean sheets during this run. Besides, they also went on a six-game winning run in between.

Newcastle have registered 11 draws in PL 2022-23

In Premier League 2022-23, the Magpies have amassed 41 points from 22 games (W10 D11 L1). Howe's side is placed 4th. Newcastle's 11 draws this season see them only behind Reims (12 draws) in Europe's top five leagues. Newcastle have scored 35 goals, besides letting in 13. Only Arsenal (18), have conceded fewer than 20 goals in the Premier League 2022-23 season.

Newcastle United have the most clean sheets

Newcastle have kept the most number of clean sheets in PL 2022-23 (12). Arsenal follow suit with nine clean sheets. Newcastle have registered joint-fifth highest number of wins (10). Newcastle have the fifth-highest number of shots (313) and joint-highest goals from outside the box (10).

Almiron is the highest scorer for Newcastle in PL 2022-23

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored the highest number of goals for Newcastle in PL 2022-23. He has 10 goals under his belt. Callum Wilson follows suit with 7 goals. Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier has accounted for the most assists (4).