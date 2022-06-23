Sports

Arsenal want City's Gabriel Jesus: What do his stats say?

Arsenal want City's Gabriel Jesus: What do his stats say?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 23, 2022, 03:47 pm 3 min read

Gabriel Jesus made 236 appearances for Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@gabrieljesus9)

Premier League outfit Arsenal need a striker and they have identified Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as the primary candidate. Arsenal want Jesus to lead the line after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette and prior to him, Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang. Jesus has been a crucial asset for City but with the arrival of Erling Haaland, the Brazilian forward wants a new pasture. We decode his stats.

Transfer What is the current situation regarding Jesus?

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are working on a deal for Jesus and negotiations are very advanced. Despite having a year left in his contract, City are holding out for £50m. Arsenal will now need to be fast on final key details involving player and agents to get the deal done and avoid any twists.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jesus joined Man City in 2016 and was often the second choice after Sergio Aguero,

However, Jesus got this chances and delivered.

With City signing Haaland and Alvarez as their primary forward options, it makes sense for Jesus to go somewhere where he gets to be the focal point.

At Arsenal, he will be a central figure.

Arsenal get a quality name in Jesus.

Jesus Jesus' career stats

Jesus started his career with Brazilian side Palmeiras. In two seasons Jesus netted 28 goals in 83 matches. After joining City, Jesus went on to pile up 95 goals in 236 matches across competitions. His best returns for City was in 2019-20, when he netted 23 goals in 53 matches. He scored 15-plus goals in three successive seasons for City.

Premier League A look at Jesus' stats in the PL

Jesus made 159 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 58 goals. He also chipped in with 29 assists. His goals tally includes three penalties. Out of his 343 shots, 160 have been on target He has hit the woodwork 10 times. Jesus has created 28 big chances, He has also missed 70 big chances.

Goals Third-highest scorer for Man City

Jesus is the third-highest scorer for Man City in all competitions after Aguero (260) and Raheem Sterling (131). He is one of the three players for City with 20-plus Champions League goals (20) alongside Aguero (36) and Sterling (24). He is also one of the eight players to score 50-plus goals in the Premier League for City.

Do you know? A four-time Premier League champion

Jesus has won four Premier League honors with City. He has also won one FA Cup, three Carabao Cups, and two Community Shields. With Palmeiras, Jesus went on to win the league title in 2016 and Copa da Brasil in 2015.