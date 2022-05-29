Sports

Champions League final: 0-0 between Liverpool and Real at half-time

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 02:04 am 1 min read

Liverpool and La Liga winners Real Madrid are 0-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final tonight. The Reds have reached their third final in five seasons. 13-time winners Real are aiming to win their maiden UCL trophy after having last won in 2017-18. They had beaten Liverpool 3-1 in that final. Here it's 0-0 at half-time. Here are the details.

Information Liverpool escape in the first half

Liverpool and Real have nothing much ot separate at half-time, Liverpool had a mighty escape as Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside. It has been a perfectly poised half-time wiht boh teams having their moments.