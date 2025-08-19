Buchi Babu Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams century on Maharashtra debut

Out-of-favor Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has made a stunning start to his domestic cricket stint with Maharashtra. He scored a brilliant century in his maiden innings for the state, during the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. This was Shaw's first competitive outing since December 2024, and he made an immediate impact. Here are the key stats.

Match details A rescuing knock from Shaw Shaw's impressive knock came after Maharashtra lost four quick wickets for 16 runs, including Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the 25-year-old stood firm and scored a significant portion of his side's runs. His century came off just 122 balls and was laced with 14 boundaries and a six. He prevailed on a pitch that had low bounce.

Career transition Shaw's move to Maharashtra Notably, Shaw parted ways with Mumbai at the end of last season to join Maharashtra. The move came after he was dropped from their Ranji Trophy squad. He last featured for Mumbai in December 2024. He had received a no-objection certificate from Mumbai to switch teams in June. Despite being unsold at IPL 2025 auction, Shaw is aiming to resurrect his career.

Career stats Domestic and international career Shaw, a highly-rated talent, made his international debut in 2018 as a teenager with a century. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his early promise. He played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India before losing his way in 2021. He currently has over 4,550 runs from 59 First-Class games at an average of more than 45. He averages 55-plus in List A cricket.