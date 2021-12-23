Sports La Liga, Karim Benzema helps Real beat Athletic: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 03:13 pm

Karim Benzema scored a brace for Real

In-form veteran striker Karim Benzema scored a brace as Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 2-1 in La Liga. The league leaders extended their superb run and have an eight-point lead over second-placed Sevilla, who have played one match less. It was a frantic opening 10 minutes with Real going 2-0 up and Bilbao responding. Los Blancos kept their nerves from there on.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Real have been terrific under Carlo Ancelotti this season and have opened up a crucial gap over the rest in La Liga. They are now the favorites to win the league title this season. One needs to credit Benzema for his consistency and run of form. He has shown his leadership on the field by leading from the front. His goals are highly significant.

Details How did the match pan out?

Benzema scored two quick goals to see Real go 2-0 up after just seven minutes. A fine strike by Oihan Sancet brought the home side back into the game. Nico Williams had missed a glorious chance to level for Bilbao in the second half with Thibaut Courtois making a fine save. For Real, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos were denied.

Benzema Benzema gets to 20 goals

Benzema has raced to 20 goals in all competitions this season for Real. For the fourth successive season, he has scored 20-plus goals for Los Blancos. Benzema has 15 goals in La Liga this season, besides contributing with seven assists. Overall, he has raced to 207 La Liga goals and 299 in all competitions for Real.

Stat attack Notable feats achieved by Real Madrid

As per Opta, after three wins in a row, Real are unbeaten in seven league games in a row at San Mames versus Athletic Club (W5 D2). This is their best unbeaten streak there ever. Since joining Real in 2014, Toni Kroos has provided 77 assists in all competitions. This is more than any other Real Madrid player in this period (Karim Benzema 76).

Do you know? Unique record scripted by Benzema

As per Opta, except Lionel Messi (nine seasons) and Cristiano Ronaldo (seven), France forward Benzema is the fourth player to score 30-plus goals in a single year in La Liga this century, after Luis Suarez (2015 and 2016), Radamel Falcao (2012), and Ronaldo Nazario (2003).