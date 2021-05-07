La Liga: Decoding the rivalry between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 05:14 pm

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all set to lock horns in gameweek 35 of La Liga 2020-21 season on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

Third-placed Barcelona need a victory to go past Atletico, who top the standings.

Meanwhile, Atletico need a win to open a five-point gap over their rivals.

Here we decode their La Liga rivalry.

Season

Barcelona and Atletico: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 34 matches, Barca have secured 23 victories, five draws, and six losses so far.

They have scored 80 goals (highest), besides conceding 33.

Barca have the best goal difference of +47.

Meanwhile, Atletico have won 23, lost four and drawn seven games so far.

They are top of the pile, having collected 76 points.

Atletico have scored 61 goals and conceded 22 (fewest).

Scorers

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

For Barca, Lionel Messi has made a significant impression.

The Argentine international has scored 28 goals, besides contributing with nine assists.

He tops the show in terms of goal involvements (37).

Antoinne Girezmann has 12 goals and seven assists.

For Atletico, Luis Suarez has netted 19 goals, besides accumulating two assists in 28 games.

Mid-fielder Marcos Llorente has 12 goals and 10 assists.

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 167 occasions in the league

Barca have the edge with 75 wins. Atletico have won 51 as 41 games have ended in draws.

Atletico beat Barcelona earlier this season. It was the first time Atletico had beaten Barca in Spain's top flight since February 2010.

Last season, the two teams shared the spoils 2-2 at Camp Nou.

Stat attack

Key stats ahead of the intense encounter

Barcelona have won 16 of their last 19 games in La Liga 2020-21.

Barca are also undefeated in 20 of their last 21 home games against Atletico in all competitions.

The Lionel Messi-led side have scored at least two goals in their last three home matches against Atletico in all competitions.

Atletico goal-keeper Jan Oblak has registered the most clean sheets (17) this season.