La Liga, Barcelona held 3-3 by Levante: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 12, 2021, 11:04 am

Barcelona were involved in a six-goal thriller against Levante in gameweek 36 of La Liga 2020-21 season. With two successive draws, Barca's hopes of winning the title this season suffered a severe setback. Leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, can now open a four-point lead over the Lionel Messi-led side. Here we present the key records scripted.

Details

Barca held by Levante in six-goal thriller

Lionel Messi put Barca ahead with a well-controlled low volley before they doubled their lead. Pedri found the net after converting Ousmane Dembele's cross. Levante's Gonzalo Melero pulled one back with an equalizer before Jose Luis Morales volleyed in for 2-2. The visitors retook the lead with Dembele's powerful shot, but Sergio Leon got a late equalizer as the match ended 3-3.

La Liga

Boost for Atletico after Barca fail to win their match

Barca move up to second for the time being. They have amassed 76 points and are below Atletico (77). Real Madrid occupy the third place with 75 points but have a game in hand. Leaders Atletico have three matches left and will become Spanish champions for the first time since 2013-14 if they win all of them.