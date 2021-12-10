Sports Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's best performances for Manchester United this season

Decoding Cristiano Ronaldo's best performances for Manchester United this season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 05:46 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer. The former United hero rejoined his old club after a gap of 12 seasons. Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down, despite being 36 years old. He has been United's best player, carrying huge influence. CR7 has dictated the show for United in several games. Here we decode his best performances.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo is already showing why he can make the difference for United. He has played a massive role in helping United reach the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. If not for his goals, United would have suffered in Group F. Ronaldo will also be aiming to make things count in the Premier League ahead of a busy festive period.

Vs Villarreal Ronaldo's 95th-minute goal helps United win

Ronaldo helped United claim all three points in a 2-1 win on matchday two of the UCL. His goal in the 95th minute helped United seal the deal. Ronaldo scored from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to spark celebration scenes at Old Trafford. United were under the mat in the first half as Villarreal dominated the show. They netted the opener before United found a way.

Vs Atalanta Winner in 3-2 scoreline versus Atalanta

United rallied from 2-0 down to turn things around against Atalanta in the UCL. United were 2-0 down at half-time and changed the complexion of the match to win 3-2. Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral scored for the visitors as Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire's goals saw United level at 2-2. Ronaldo scored a superb winner in the 81st minute.

Vs Atalanta Scores both goals in 2-2 draw versus Atalanta

Ronaldo was sensational for Manchester United in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta away on matchday three. The Portuguese international scored an injury-time equalizer after having earlier netted in first-half added time. His 91st-minute effort saw United claim a crucial point. Ronaldo volleyed in from outside the box to find the bottom corner in added time for his second of the night.

Vs Arsenal Has a telling impact versus Arsenal

This was a special game for Ronaldo against Arsenal in the Premier League. CR7 not only scored twice to help United win, but he got past 800 career goals. United came back to beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo put United ahead when it was 1-1, sweeping home Marcus Rashford's cross. He scored the winning penalty after a crucial VAR decision.