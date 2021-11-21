Lionel Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal in PSG's win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 01:56 pm

Lionel Messi netted his first Ligue 1 goal

Lionel Messi finally found the back of the net in Ligue 1 after having moved to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Messi dazzled with a fine performance in his side's 3-1 win over Nantes. The Argentine superstar had gone goalless in his first five league games. The win helped PSG extend their lead at the top.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Messi had gone five games without a goal in Ligue 1 and it was about time that he finally found a way to break the duck. It was a typical Messi goal which came from a superb curled left-footed effort from outside the box three minutes from time. This goal will help Messi settle in and get the desired confidence in the league.

Messi

Key numbers for Messi

As per Opta, Messi has become the 17th player from Argentina to find the net with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. He also ended a drought of 21 shots without scoring in the top-flight (eight on target). Messi has now scored in seven different competitions in European club football history.

Twitter Post

Messi dominates the show against Nantes

Lionel Messi was involved in nine shots during the game against Nantes (6 shots, 3 chances created), his highest tally in a league game this season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/61u93ssh2y — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 20, 2021

Ligue 1

PSG extend their tally in Ligue 1

The result left PSG with 37 points from 14 games. PSG secured their 12th win of the season. They also became the first Ligue 1 side with 30-plus goals this season (32). Notably, PSG have established a 12-point lead over second-placed Rennes. Meanwhile, Nantes are 11th and suffered their sixth loss of the campaign.

Information

Messi nets his fourth PSG goal

In nine matches for PSG this season in all competitions, Messi has four goals. Three of them have come in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, Messi has raced to 676 club career goals in the senior level.