Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are showing no signs of slowing down despite reaching the twilight of their careers. Both players have continued to show their brilliance on the pitch for Barcelona and Juventus respectively this season. Notably, Messi leads the numbers in La Liga this season as Ronaldo too has dominated the Serie A charts. Here is a statistical comparison.

La Liga Messi's performance in La Liga 2020-21 season

Messi has netted the most goals this season in La Liga. He has racked up 18 goals, having played 22 games. The Argentine stalwart has three assists under his belt. His 21-goal involvement is the highest this season. Messi has registered the most shots this season in La Liga (93). As per the BBC, he has a shot accuracy of 67%.

Serie A Ronaldo's performance in Serie A 2020-21 season

Ronaldo has chipped in with goals in the ongoing Italian league campaign. He leads the current Serie A campaign with 18 goals from just 19 games. He also has three assists. Notably, he has 21 goal involvements this season in Serie A (second-highest). Ronaldo has the most shots in Serie A this season (69). He has a shot accuracy of 61%.

Goals What about their performances in all competitions this season?

Messi has netted 23 goals in all competitions this season, having played 31 matches. He has four goals in the Champions League 2020-21 season. On the other hand, Ronaldo has accumulated 25 goals from just 28 games. Like Messi, CR7 also has scored four goals in the UCL this season.

2020-21 season Notable feats scripted by Ronaldo and Messi this season