Champions League, Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 04:15 am

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's opener

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home to seal a comfortable passage into the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored against Atletico early, who saw Felipe being sent off in the 36th minute. Liverpool have assured themselves as Group B toppers with a fourth straight win. Here are the records broken.

UCL

How did the match pan out?

Jota and Mane scored early goals, both created by Trent Alexander-Arnold. There was no way back for Atletico once Felipe was sent off. Jurgen Klopp's side missed a flurry of chances as Jota saw a goal get ruled out by VAR. Atletico thought they had pulled a goal back from a deflected shot by Luis Suarez, but it was chalked ruled offside by VAR.

Liverpool

Liverpool extend unbeaten run

The terrific 2-0 win has extended Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season to 16 games. The Reds are unbeaten in 25 matches across competitions, dating back to April when they lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League. Liverpool have 12 points from four matches (P4 W4).

Opta stats

200th win for Klopp as Liverpool manager

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W18 D7), have stitched their joint-longest such run since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982). Liverpool manager Klopp registered his 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark.

Numbers

Notable numbers registered in the match

As per Opta, since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists among Premier League players in all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold (44). Atletico have had two players sent off against the same side in a single UEFA Champions League campaign for the very first time.

Do you know?

Mane and Alexander-Arnold script these records

Mane has now scored as many Champions League goals for Liverpool as former great Steven Gerrard (21). As per Squawka Football, Alexander-Arnold has provided multiple assists in a single Champions League game.