Premier League, Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 03:23 am

Roberto Firmino scored twice to help Liverpool beat Manchester United

Liverpool dominated the scenes in a frantic display against Manchester United at Old Trafford to win 4-2. Man United, who were sloppy and defensively short, suffered a second successive defeat at home. Liverpool were under control and have three games to push for a Champions League berth. It was a tremendous show by Jurgen Klopp's side and this will boost their confidence. Here's more.

MUNLIV

Manchester United get torn apart by Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes scored in the 10th minute to give United the lead with an early opener before Diogo Jota flicked in a clever equalizer. Seconds before the half-time whistle, Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead. He scored once again at the start of the second half as Liverpool took charge. Marcus Rashford made it 3-2 but Mohamed Salah got a late fourth for Liverpool.

Records

United script these unwanted home records

United have looked awful at home this season in the Premier League, suffering their sixth loss and a second in succession. As per Opta, only Newcastle (29) and West Brom (34) have conceded more home goals in the EPL this season than United (27). United's 27 goals conceded at home this season is their worst returns since 1971-72 (26).

Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes continues to shine for United

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 44 goals in 50 Premier League appearances for Man United (26 goals, 18 assists). As per Opta, only Eric Cantona (46) and Robin van Persie (45) had a hand in more in their first 50 appearances in the competition for the club. Fernandes netted his 18th league goal this season and 28th overall across competitions.

Opta stats

Notable feats for Firmino and Salah

Firmino has scored 17 headed goals in the Premier League for Liverpool. He is only behind former Reds legend Robbie Fowler (21). Salah is only the second player in Liverpool's history to score away to Manchester United in two different games in a season, after Harry Chambers in 1920-21. Salah has now gone level with Harry Kane as the joint-top scorer (21) this season.

Do you know?

Contrasting stats for United and Liverpool

Prior to this defeat, Manchester United had lost just one of their last 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10 D4). Liverpool beat United for the first time at Old Trafford since March 2014.

Information

Marcus Rashford nets his 50th goal at Old Trafford

As per Opta, Rashford netted his 50th goal at Old Trafford for United in all competitions, including five in his last five against Liverpool at the ground. The England star netted his 21st goal in all competitions this season, including 11 in the Premier League.

Twitter Post

Records for Liverpool at Old Trafford