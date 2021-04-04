Diogo Jota scored a brace for the Reds.

Chelsea's shocking 2-5 loss against West Brom helped Liverpool close the gap on the Blues to two points.

The win helped Liverpool get back into the battle for a place in the Premier League's top four.

Premier League champions Liverpool dominated against Arsenal to earn a crucial 3-0 win at the Emirates.

Arsenal were lucky not to have conceded more.

They were lacklustre and lacked the teeth.

They held Liverpool for 64 minutes as the Reds didn't have anything to show for their efforts.

However, Jota scored the first in the 64th minute, heading in Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant delivery.

Mohamed Salah scored the second four minutes later.

Jota scored the second in the 82nd minute.