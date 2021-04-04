-
Premier League, Liverpool sink Arsenal: List of records brokenLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 10:49 am
-
Premier League champions Liverpool dominated against Arsenal to earn a crucial 3-0 win at the Emirates.
The win helped Liverpool get back into the battle for a place in the Premier League's top four.
Chelsea's shocking 2-5 loss against West Brom helped Liverpool close the gap on the Blues to two points.
Diogo Jota scored a brace for the Reds.
Here's more.
-
-
#ARSLIV
Liverpool pump three goals past Arsenal
-
Arsenal were lucky not to have conceded more.
They were lacklustre and lacked the teeth.
They held Liverpool for 64 minutes as the Reds didn't have anything to show for their efforts.
However, Jota scored the first in the 64th minute, heading in Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant delivery.
Mohamed Salah scored the second four minutes later.
Jota scored the second in the 82nd minute.
-
Information
Salah steers clear of Kane, Jota excels
-
Salah steered clear of Harry Kane as the Premier League 2020-21 top scorer. He now has 18 league goals. Meanwhile, Jota raced to eight league goals this season. The Portuguese has scored 12 goals for the Reds in all competitions.