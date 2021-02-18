Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 11:53 am

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League to go 10 points clear at the top. City, who had a game in hand against the Toffees, have now raced to 56 points and lead Manchester United and Leicester City (46 points each). For Everton, this was their third successive Premier League loss at home. Here are the records broken.

#EVEMCI Brilliant City too good for Everton

The in-form Phil Foden fired City ahead with a right-footed shot which hit Everton substitute Seamus Coleman on its way past Jordan Pickford. Everton were back on level terms five minutes later. However, a wonderful curling finish from 18 yards by Riyad Mahrez helped City restore their lead. Bernardo Silva then beat Pickford from a similar distance in the closing stages.

Premier League Manchester City are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games

Manchester City have not trailed for a single minute in any of their last 16 Premier League games, since a 2-0 loss to Tottenham in November. Man City are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games (W14 D2). Notably, they have kept 12 clean sheets in this phase, including in seven of their last nine games.

City City unbeaten in 24 games across competitions

City are on a 17-match winning run in all competitions, a record for an English top-flight side. They are also unbeaten in 24 games in all competitions since their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham. Interestingly, Pep Guardiola's side has only conceded four goals in their past 16 league games. This was City's 12th successive win in the Premier League.

Do you know? City script history after win against Everton

By beating Everton, Man City have become the first team in English top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year.

Do you know? Unwanted record for the Toffees

As per Opta, Everton have lost their last six Premier League games against Manchester City, their worst losing run against an opponent in the competition since losing nine in a row against Manchester United between 1999 and 2004.

