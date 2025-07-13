'India's Got Talent' returns after 2 years, auditions start soon
What's the story
The much-loved reality show, India's Got Talent, is returning to Sony Entertainment Television. The channel recently announced the news by releasing a promo teaser. Auditions for the new season will kick off in Delhi on July 20, followed by Kolkata on July 27 and Mumbai on August 10. A source close to the show told News18 Showsha that it is expected to go on air by the end of August 2025.
Audience reaction
Fans are excited for the new season
The announcement of India's Got Talent's return has sparked excitement among fans. Many took to social media to express their enthusiasm and curiosity about the upcoming season. One fan wrote, "Surely would love to try some deadly card-throwing acts like never before and some world records." Another added, "Finally, coming soon is India's Got Talent. I'm very, very excited and happy!" Another said, "Been waiting for it for so long."
Judging panel
The show is also known for its ensemble of judges
The show is also known for the bond between its judges. While most seasons have been judged by Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar, the last season saw a change in the judging panel. Kher was retained while Shilpa Shetty and Badshah were introduced as new judges. Season 10 was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and aired in 2023.