'India's Got Talent' returns after 2 years, auditions start soon

Audience reaction

Fans are excited for the new season

The announcement of India's Got Talent's return has sparked excitement among fans. Many took to social media to express their enthusiasm and curiosity about the upcoming season. One fan wrote, "Surely would love to try some deadly card-throwing acts like never before and some world records." Another added, "Finally, coming soon is India's Got Talent. I'm very, very excited and happy!" Another said, "Been waiting for it for so long."