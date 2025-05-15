Ranveer Singh to start 'Don 3' shoot in September: Report
What's the story
Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the titular role in Don 3, taking the franchise in a new direction under the supervision of producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
The 2023 announcement video excited fans despite initial skepticism regarding Singh's ability to fill Shah Rukh Khan's shoes.
After facing several delays, including Akhtar's commitment to 120 Bahadur, it seems the long-awaited film is finally moving ahead.
Production update
'Don 3' filming schedule and cast details
A source told News18 that Akhtar is close to finishing 120 Bahadur, while Singh has completed most of Dhurandar.
"Farhan is nearing the end of 120 Bahadur. Ranveer has also finished shooting for a major portion of Dhurandar. And so, they wouldn't want to wait any longer before beginning filming for Don 3," the source added.
Reportedly, the first schedule for Don 3 is planned for September this year, with Singh and Vikrant Massey on board.
Casting update
Female lead and 'Dostana 2' filming schedule remain uncertain
The female lead for Don 3 is yet to be confirmed, with Sharvari and Kriti Sanon reportedly in contention for the role.
Massey, who is set to play the antagonist, will then wrap up Don 3 and begin filming for Dostana 2 next year. His schedule for Karan Johar's film is reportedly contingent on Don 3's timeline.
The source also revealed that fans can expect stylized action sequences, including bike chases, between Singh and Massey in the film.
Reunion
'Don 3' marks reunion for Singh and Massey
Don 3 will also mark a reunion for Singh and Massey, who had previously shared screen space in Vikramaditya Motwane's 2013 film Lootera and 2015's Dil Dhadakne Do. But this will be the first time they're seen locking horns onscreen.
"Vikrant, who has pretty much been the darling of heartland cinema, will be seen in a brand new avatar in Don 3, leaving fans surprised," the source added.