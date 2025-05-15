What's the story

Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the titular role in Don 3, taking the franchise in a new direction under the supervision of producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The 2023 announcement video excited fans despite initial skepticism regarding Singh's ability to fill Shah Rukh Khan's shoes.

After facing several delays, including Akhtar's commitment to 120 Bahadur, it seems the long-awaited film is finally moving ahead.