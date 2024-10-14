Summarize Simplifying... In short Kriti Sanon, making her debut as a producer, was deeply involved in the casting process for her upcoming film 'Do Patti', even auditioning the final 10 candidates herself.

The film, a highly anticipated release, stars Sanon and Kajol, and is a murder mystery set in Manali.

The film, a highly anticipated release, stars Sanon and Kajol, and is a murder mystery set in Manali.

Sanon plays Saumya, a woman whose life is disrupted by her twin sister, while Kajol portrays a cop solving the mystery.

Kriti Sanon was particular about casting her co-actor

Kriti auditioned 10 actors before finalizing Shaheer for 'Do Patti'

What's the story At the recent trailer launch of the upcoming thriller Do Patti, actor-producer Kriti Sanon opened up about her hands-on approach to casting. She revealed that she auditioned with the final 10 candidates for the role of Dhruv herself. This meticulous process resulted in the selection of Shaheer Sheikh, who was chosen for his ability to portray Dhruv's layered character and his strong on-screen chemistry with Sanon.

Sanon's dedication to finding the perfect 'Dhruv'

During the event, writer Kanika Dhillon also emphasized Sanon's commitment to the casting process. She remembered, "Just an example of how hands-on Kriti was. Kriti's like, 'Last 10 rounds, I'll audition with 10 people.'" "And those last 10 people left, Kriti herself went and auditioned with each of those 10 candidates, did that scene over and over." To this, Sanon said, "To be honest, I think it was so important to find the current Dhruv."

Sanon's perspective on the casting process

Sanon further explained her involvement in the auditions. She said, "So, I was glad that we did the audition. I think while I was doing the audition only with him (Sheikh), I felt in my head when we were seeing that the chemistry was working...also the shades of a group that he has. I think he was pulling it off so well." To note, this film marks Sanon's debut as a producer.

'Do Patti': A glimpse into the plot and characters

Do Patti, starring Sanon and Kajol in lead roles, is one of the most awaited releases of this year. The film, set in Manali, revolves around a murder mystery laced with suspense and drama. While Kajol plays a cop who is assigned to solve this mystery, Sanon plays Saumya, whose life turns upside down when her twin sister invades her personal and marital life with Dhruv (Sheikh).