Second season of 'Pavitra Rishta' to premiere on September 15

Ankita Lokhande said she is grateful to Kapoor and ZEE5 for reviving the show

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced that the second season of the popular show Pavitra Rishta, featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh, will premiere on September 15. The original ZEE5 TV show, which came out in 2009, made its lead stars, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande, a household name during its five-year run. Here's more.

Elated to bring back fan-favorite eternal love story: Official

Created by Ekta R Kapoor, the upcoming eight-part web series is the story of a couple called Manav (Sheikh) and Archana (the role is reprised by Lokhande). Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is elated to bring back the fan-favorite eternal love story, which he believes had to be retold for both the old and new audience on their platform.

Hoping to add a new fanbase of 'Pavitra Rishta': Kalra

"It is as exciting for us to present as it is for the fans to see television's quintessential daughter-in-law and son jodi, Archana and Manav, back on their screens," Kalra said in a statement. "And, with the series releasing on ZEE5, we are hoping to add a new fanbase to the already large fanbase of Pavitra Rishta and continue the legacy," he added.

The show impacted so many lives: Kapoor

Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited, is hopeful that fans will shower love on the new season as well. "Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come. Pavitra Rishta was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world," Kapoor said.

Been the most challenging role of my career: Sheikh

There could not have been better timing to bring back the show and honor the legacy of it, the producer added. Lokhande said she is grateful to Kapoor and ZEE5 for reviving Pavitra Rishta. Sheikh, who steps into the shoes of Rajput to play the character of Manav, said it has been the most challenging role of his career.