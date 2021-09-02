Sudeep birthday special: Biopics where he can be the lead

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 10:34 am

Happy Birthday Sudeep!

Sudeep turns 50 today! Having debuted in 1997, the star has come a long way, and today he has the aura to lead any project. But did you know this favorite Bigg Boss Kannada host and recipient of Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Kannada) for three consecutive years has never done a biopic? On his birthday, let's discuss which all he can lead.

Number 1

Amitabh Bachchan: Has the physical resemblance, baritone, screen presence

Five years ago there were talks of a Amitabh Bachchan biopic, which would have been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranveer Singh was apparently being considered for leading the project, which we feel is a silly move. Neither Singh has the physical resemblance nor has that screen presence of the senior star. Instead, makers should consider this Kannada superstar because he has it all.

Number 2

Satyajit Ray: The man that defined cinema, across the world

Satyajit Ray's name is recognized globally. Before any of the Bollywood actors crossed borders and became sensation there, thanks to social media and smart PR, Ray was already getting an Honorary Oscar. His cinematic output is unparalleled, his mind clear and his brain was sharp like a razor. Ray's physical features were imposing too, complete with a deep voice and a 6ft 4in height!

Number 3

'Dosa King': The South Indian businessman who killed for 'love'

The man behind the Saravana Bhavan, P Rajagopal stunned all with his restaurant in the 1980s. The dosas offered there were tasty beyond imagination. But he stunned us another time: When he murdered a man, whose wife he wanted to marry. Found guilty in 2004, Rajagopal died in 2019. Sudeep can easily lead his biopic, if the height is reduced by some inches.

Number 4

Shashi Tharoor: Charming Congressman, who smashes coconut like a pro!

Among all the politicians currently in news, if there's one who always manages to grab headlines, be it with his complicated English words or coconut smashing during Onam, it's Shashi Tharoor. The Congressman is charming, alright! And, his personal life is pretty checkered too, making him an ideal subject for a biopic. Sudeep, if chosen, has to be polished to match Tharoor's firangi attitude.