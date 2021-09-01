Amid COVID-19 diagnosis, Farah Khan's 'Pinch' S02 episode is out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 09:00 pm

Farah Khan gave it all back in an entertaining episode of 'Pinch'

Choreographer-director Farah Khan announced earlier today she has contracted the novel coronavirus. Testing positive despite getting both the vaccine doses left her surprised. Still, her fiery spirit was intact as she joked in the announcement. Just a few hours back, her episode on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch aired, where she channeled a similar spirit. While wishing her quick recovery, here's a review of the episode.

Social media

'Everyone with a phone is a critic now'

In what was possibly the funniest episode this season, Khan clapped back at haters hilariously. Calling social media a "double-edged sword," the filmmaker called Twitter a "jungle," Instagram a "spa," for the varied reaction she gets from the users of these apps. Without any pretense, Khan sums up, "unemployment is very high in the country, so everyone who has a phone is a critic."

Rebuke

She talked about 'insensitive' fitness clips by stars during lockdown

Last year, the Main Hoon Na director had expressed her displeasure at Bollywood celebrities posting fitness videos or cooking/washing clips during the lockdown. Host Arbaaz asked Khan to explain the situation. She said while migrants were dying, people in the industry were shamelessly posting clips of washing dishes, which she felt was insensitive. She then read many comments criticizing her viewpoint, while reacting sportingly.

Bollywood

Khan didn't know Ed Sheeran before hosting his Bollywood party

Popular singer Ed Sheeran's Bollywood party is a tale of a nightmare for many Bollywood artists. Netizens widely believe, going by the Bad Habits crooner's expressions in selfies, that he was not enjoying himself. Khan cleared the air about that as well. She said that she didn't know who the English singer was, and it was Sheeran who "wanted a party, and the works."

Quote

Sheeran had actually enjoyed himself, reassured Khan

"My cousin, who works as a lawyer in a music company, told me that Ed wants to come to India and wants to experience a Bollywood party," revealed Khan, adding Sheeran had actually enjoyed himself a lot at the gathering, no matter what netizens think.

She strongly dealt with fat-shaming, comments on her kids

Making her stance clear, Khan lambasted keyboard warriors who comment on her weight or the appearance of her children. While she agreed people wouldn't care what they're writing as long as she is posting pictures, Khan confessed that hits on these areas do hurt her. You can watch the latest episode of Pinch on YouTube or ZEE5. Overall, this episode gets 4/5.