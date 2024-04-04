Next Article

'Crew' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Crew' continues stable journey on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:12 am Apr 04, 202409:12 am

What's the story Heist comedy is a fun genre and it has not been explored much in Bollywood. Earlier, we have had trashy films like Happy New Year in the genre but they could hardly impress the viewers. The recently released heist comedy Crew has become the talk of the town and is raking in lots of money at the domestic box office.

Box office

Marching toward the ₹50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishan directorial earned ₹3.25 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned ₹40.7 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum and makers will aim to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post