Box office collection: 'Article 370' slows down in fourth week

By Aikantik Bag 10:20 am Mar 22, 202410:20 am

What's the story In the recent past, Indian cinema has witnessed a barrage of political films getting churned out. Some of them work financially, some don't. The latest addition, Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined Article 370 was released and went on to become a decent money spinner at the box office. After a glorious four-week run, the makers aim to rake in more over the weekend.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 39 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 74.09 crore in India. Surprisingly, the film received rave reviews from critics and became successful among viewers too. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

