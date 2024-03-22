Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has no hope

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Mar 22, 202410:17 am

What's the story Adah Sharma has been acting in Bollywood for quite some time and tasted nationwide success with The Kerala Story. Her recently released political thriller Bastar: The Naxal Story was in the buzz for long but after release, the film fell flat on its face. The movie showcased a disastrous performance in the first week, managing to just cross Rs. 3 crore mark in India.

Seeking gradual momentum over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 26 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.08 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

