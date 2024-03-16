Next Article

Check out the trailer of 'Crew'!

'Crew' trailer starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon out!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:41 pm Mar 16, 202406:41 pm

What's the story In less than 15 days, the three leading ladies of Bollywood—Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon—will grace theaters with their upcoming heist comedy Crew. Set for a March 29 release, the film has already stirred excitement with its teaser and lively songs, providing a sneak peek into the comedic escapades of three flight attendants. Now, the much-awaited trailer for Crew has been unveiled. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Trailer

Trailer: With no 'turbulence ahead,' a comedy adventure begins

"Sona kaha hai? (Where's the gold?)" queries a female officer in the opening scene of the Crew trailer, setting the stage for a thrilling narrative. Over the course of the two-minute and 44-second clip, we meet three flight attendants (Kapoor Khan, Sanon, and Tabu) grappling with financial struggles. Their mundane routine takes a drastic turn when a passenger dies on their plane, adorned with gold bars. This event sparks a series of comedic antics and the promise of something extraordinary.

Twitter Post

Don't miss the trailer!

Meet the other cast members

Special appearances and cameo roles

Crew also features an extended role of Diljit Dosanjh, along with special appearances by Anil Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan (Lootcase), the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, known for backing female-centric projects in the past. Notably, the film marks the second collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Rhea after their successful multi-starrer 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

Kapoor Khan's statement

Kapoor Khan opened up on her role in 'Crew' earlier

During a recent fan interaction, Kapoor Khan opened up about her character in the upcoming film, assuring that "fans will get to see the Bebo they love in Crew." She expressed her excitement and stated, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chaddha and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will enjoy." "The Bebo that they want to see....the Bebo they love," she added.

Comparison

'Crew' has been compared to 'Catch Me If You Can'

Meanwhile, earlier, Crew's teaser drew comparisons to Steven Spielberg's 2002 film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Social media users pointed out that both movies feature protagonists using deception and disguise to achieve their goals. In Crew, the leading ladies are portrayed as badass air hostesses who steal peanut boxes, confront unruly passengers, and aim to make a fortune. How similar are they, if at all? Find out on March 29.