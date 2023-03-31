Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' registers a steady but underwhelming start

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 31, 2023

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, 'Bholaa' stars him in the lead role

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Bholaa, has had a decent start at the box office. On the first day of its theatrical release on Thursday (March 30), the film earned Rs. 10 crore. Despite a decent start, Devgn couldn't surpass the opening day collections of his last release, Drishyam 2. In fact, it couldn't beat the numbers of Pathaan or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Why does this story matter?

The year 2022 wasn't a great year for Devgn. His films, Runway 34 and Thank God failed miserably at the box office. However, Drishyam 2, which was released on November 18, 2022, ended the dry spell for him. Made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore, reportedly, it collected over Rs. 340 crore.

Meanwhile, Bholaa's collections are expected to go up over the weekend.

A look at 'Bholaa's box office numbers

Per Box Office India, Bholaa reportedly earned Rs. 10 crore (net), whereas according to Sacnilk, it collected approximately Rs. 11 crore at the box office. After receiving mostly positive responses from the audience, its collections might go further up on the weekend. But, with the IPL 2023 starting, it'll be interesting to see if it has any adverse effect on it or not.

'Bholaa' became 2023's third biggest Bollywood opener

The year started with a bang for Bollywood with the release of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. It earned Rs. 57 crore, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener of 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stood at the second spot with Rs. 15.73 crore. Devgn's Bholaa, which is garnering praise for its action-packed scenes, has grabbed the third place.

Everything to know about 'Bholaa'

Bholaa stars Devgn in the titular role along with Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The film is directed as well as produced by Devgn and it's a Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi. Its sequel will star Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. Amala Paul, who was seen in a song, might also be seen in the second installment.