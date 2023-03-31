Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' overshadowed by biggies

Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is one of those films which had a buzz among viewers but it died as soon as the film was released. The courtroom drama received negative reviews from critics and had mixed reception among viewers. The box office run has been okayish and with the release of big films like Bholaa and Dasara, it'll hardly mint money now.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 49 lakh on Thursday. Overall, the project has earned Rs. 17.44 crore. The cast includes the adept Anirban Bhattacharya, Soumya Mukherjee, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh, among others. The story is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and the court case that shook the entire nation.

