SRK's scene in Salman 'Tiger 3': Exciting details out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

'Tiger 3' shooting exciting details are out

The year 2023 is for the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan started off the year with Pathaan and has two other films lined up for release. On the other hand, Salman Khan has two releases, including Tiger 3. Fans loved Salman's cameo in Pathaan and we all are bracing for Pathaan's cameo in Tiger 3. We have an exciting update about the same.

High-octane action to be performed by both the Khans

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films has commissioned a huge set to be built for the Shah Rukh-Salman scene in Tiger 3. As per reports, it will take 45 days to build the massive set. The source also stated, "Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!" Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi.

#Tiger3: YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot a scene in which #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan are set to do mind-boggling action!https://t.co/lMxZtUvPtg — India.com (@indiacom) March 22, 2023