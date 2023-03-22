Entertainment

All about Suriya's luxurious properties across India

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 22, 2023, 02:04 pm 2 min read

Suriya has bought a new house in Mumbai which will reportedly serve as a guest house

Tamil superstar Suriya's family—his actor-wife Jyothika, along with their two children—has moved their base from Chennai to Mumbai, while the actor keeps juggling between the cities. Now, recent reports have claimed that the National Award-winning actor has bought another property in Mumbai that is worth Rs. 70 crore, reportedly. Meanwhile, here is a lowdown on Suriya's properties across the country.

From Chennai to Mumbai, a look at his properties

Over the years, Suriya has invested in multiple properties in different Indian cities. He owns a luxurious bungalow at Vijayalakshmi Street in Chennai's posh area, a neighborhood called T Nagar. The bungalow was brought by the actor in 2009 and has swanky interiors, a well-equipped gym, and more. Apart from this, he owns two expensive flats in Mumbai, and several other property investments, too.

All about Suriya's new home in Mumbai

As per a report in India Glitz, Suriya's new Mumbai apartment in a posh gated community is spread over 9,000 square feet in area. It comes with numerous parking spots and a stunning garden space. Reports also suggest that his latest investment will serve as a guest house for his parents and brother Karthi, apart from being used for special events.

Suriya's net worth

As per Forbes, Suriya's net worth is around Rs. 186 crore. One of the highest-paid Tamil actors, he reportedly earns Rs. 1.5 crore, monthly. However, his annual income is said to be over Rs. 30 crore. Furthermore, according to reports, he charges somewhere between Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 25 crore for each film. He also earns through promotions, brand endorsements, and TV commercials.

On Suriya's work front

The Jai Bhim actor is gearing up for his upcoming project, Suriya 42, opposite Disha Patani. The untitled next is going to be an action-adventure drama. Per reports, he will be seen in five different avatars in the movie, directed by Siruthai Siva. In the meantime, Suriya will also be backing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead.