Entertainment

Box office: Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kabzaa' sees slight growth

Box office: Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kabzaa' sees slight growth

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 01:57 pm 1 min read

'Kabzaa' box office collection

Upendra Rao and Kichcha Sudeep's recently released film Kabzaa was in buzz ever since its announcement. The film is performing way below the belt at the box office. It opened with decent figures on Friday, but ever since then, the collections are on a downslide. The film is a period-action drama and it has failed to impress the viewers.

Little to no chance of revival

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the project has earned Rs. 3.2 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday, which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 2.82 crore. Overall, the film's collection is at Rs. 27.47 crore. The project is helmed by R Chandru. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, and Sudha, among others. It has very small chance of revival.

Twitter Post

#Kabzaa Box Office Collection @rchandru_movies @nimmaupendra @KicchaSudeep



Friday: Rs 10.35 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.35 crore

Monday: Rs 3 crore (early estimate)Total: Rs 24.45 crore — Earth by earth (@watersavelater) March 22, 2023