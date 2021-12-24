Entertainment 'Music School': Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi-starrer wraps up second schedule

'Music School' features Sharman Joshi, and Shriya Sharan

In September we learned that Hyderabad-based Yamini Films is bankrolling a bilingual (Telugu and Hindi) musical titled Music School, featuring Sharman Joshi, and Shriya Sharan in the lead roles. The latest update is that the team has finished the film's second schedule in Hyderabad that went on for 30 days. It is Joshi's first musical, who was last seen in Babloo Bachelor.

The film is being directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, an alumnus of the New York Film Academy. His documentary Willing To Sacrifice bagged a National Award and two International Awards. This film, in particular, will touch upon the subject of how students are being forced to pursue professional careers like engineering and medical, rather than letting them opt for something like art or sports.

Veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja has written and composed 12 original songs for the film. Three songs from Sound of Music will be included too. Adam Murray (Rocketman, Cruella) is aboard the project as its choreographer. The film is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, and Goa. It has an ensemble of talented artists like Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, and Prakash Raj, to name a few.

Talking about the project with IANS, Biyyala said, "The end of the year nears as we wrap the second schedule of Music School. I'm grateful to have a team that's super enthusiastic and a pitch-perfect cast. Playing off to the ambiance created by maestro Ilaiyaraaja is a dream." Ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans (Jodhaa Akbar, Manikarnika, Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath) is cranking the camera for this.

In this film, Shriya and Joshi will be seen as teachers, Mary D'Cruz, and Manoj, respectively who introduce music and theater art to students, pushing them to be imaginative and creative. The plot sounds somewhat similar to Taare Zameen Par, but let's see. Joshi had said, I'm thrilled to be diving into a piece of cinema that is based on exploring music."

"Music has always been a huge part of my life. I think Indian films have seen a decline in the number of songs in recent times and a musical such as ours will surely feel like a breath of fresh air," added the Golmaal actor.