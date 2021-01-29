-
Sharman Joshi's father, actor Arvind Joshi, passes away aged 84Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 02:20 pm
Theater and film actor Arvind Joshi, the father of 3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning. He was 84 years old.
The actor had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital due to age-related ailments.
He is survived by his wife and two children - Sharman and Manasi Joshi Roy.
May his soul rest in peace.
Details
Cremation to be held this afternoon in Mumbai
Confirming the news, Joshi's sister-in-law, actor Sarita Joshi told The Indian Express, "Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep (sic)."
His cremation will be held this afternoon at the Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai, the report said.
Information
Joshi featured in films like 'Sholay' and 'Ittefaq'
Joshi was a noted Gujarati theater actor, who also made appearances in TV shows and some popular Hindi movies such as Ittefaq (1969), the cult classic Sholay (1975), and Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), among others. His daughter Manasi Joshi Roy is also a TV actor.
Condolences
Irreparable loss to Indian theater, says Paresh Rawal
Soon after news surfaced, Joshi's colleagues and fellow film personalities conveyed condolences and paid tributes to him.
Actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theater; with grief, we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances (sic)."
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet by Rawal
Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi family.AUM SHANTI— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 29, 2021
Tribute
Prem Chopra remembers Joshi
"Arvind was a very good-natured person. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for the last two weeks as his health condition worsened due to the age-related complications. His contribution to Gujarati theater will always be remembered (sic)," veteran actor Prem Chopra told ABP News.
For the unversed, Sharman is married to Chopra's daughter, Prerana Chopra.