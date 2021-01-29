Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who last directed Hrithik Roshan-starrer War, might soon team up with Baahubali fame Prabhas for his next action thriller. The director, who is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathan, recently met Prabhas in Mumbai and narrated the script of his project, reports say. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. Here is more on this.

Details Prabhas has reportedly liked Siddharth's vision

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the director had several meetings with Prabhas in Hyderabad last year. It is being said that the meetings thus far have gone well and the actor has liked Siddharth's idea. The makers are reportedly looking to make a blockbuster pan-India action film with Prabhas, who was last seen in Saaho, alongside actors Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Movie Film might go on floors in December 2022

After completing work on Hrithik and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, the War director plans to commence the shooting of his yet-untitled project with Prabhas. Reportedly, the film will go on the floors in December 2022. By that time, Prabhas will also be done with the shootings of his other upcoming movies including Salaar and Adipurush, reports suggest.

Quote Prabhas is booked till Summer 2022, source says

"Prabhas is booked at least till Summer 2022...The actor is flooded with offers from South industry as well, asking for his dates from the second half of 2022, however, at present, he has shown interest in doing the movie (sic)," a source told Pinkvilla.

'Pathan' Siddharth currently shooting for SRK's 'Pathan'

Presently, the director, who rose to fame with Hrithik and Tiger Shroff-starrer War in 2019, is busy shooting for SRK-starrer Pathan, a Yash Raj Films production. This movie will mark the end of SRK's self-imposed sabbatical from the silver screen. He was last seen in Zero in 2018. Pathan will also feature Deepika and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Other details 'War' became a runaway hit at the box office