Actor Shruti Haasan, who turns 35 today, has been roped in to play a role in director Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Haasan will star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming action thriller. The news was announced by the film's production house - Hombale Films - as its team wished the actor a happy birthday. Here are more details on this.

Details Looking forward to working with you, wrote Prabhas

"We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic)," tweeted Hombale Films. Not just the makers but Haasan's co-star Prabhas also welcomed the actor to the movie's team, writing, "Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar (sic)." This movie will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Haasan.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Statement Prabhas is thrilled to be a part of 'Salaar'

Salaar has been written and directed by Neel, who shot to fame with the blockbuster crime drama KGF: Chapter 1. Talking about the project, Prabhas had earlier said, "This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already (sic)."

Do you know? 'Saalar' was launched in Hyderabad earlier this month

The makers of Salaar had marked the beginning of the year by launching the movie in Hyderabad. Apart from Prabhas, KGF star Yash as well as Baahubali director SS Rajamouli were also present at the much-publicized launch event.

Other work What else is in the pipeline for Prabhas and Haasan?