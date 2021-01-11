As his biggest hit Uri: The Surgical Strike clocked two years of release today, actor Vicky Kaushal shared with fans the first look posters of his upcoming ambitious film The Immortal Ashwatthama. For the sci-fi thriller, Kaushal has reunited with director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The intriguing new posters promise a whole lot of action. Here is more on this.

Details Overwhelmed and ecstatic, wrote Kaushal

Sharing two fresh posters on Instagram, Kaushal wrote, "Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike', the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama." "Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms, #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22 (sic)." The posters show Kaushal's character holding a lightning sword with multiple skyscrapers in the background.

Instagram Post Check out the poster here

Occasion 'From the team that brought to you Uri'

The makers of the movie said that Uri's second anniversary was the perfect opportunity to present the world of The Immortal Ashwatthama to fans. Uri, which had hit theaters on this day in 2019, marked Dhar's directorial debut and was a huge success at the box office. It also grabbed the coveted National Film Awards in Best Director and Best Actor categories, among others.

Statement This is what producer Screwvala said about the project

"Every film has its own journey, however, when the team of a national award winning and blockbuster film that has been as loved as Uri comes together, the expectations are bound to be high," said Screwvala, who is backing the project through his production company RSVP. Kaushal, meanwhile, called it the biggest film of his career so far.

Quote A new space for me as an actor, says Kaushal

"Ashwatthama is Aditya's dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It is going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting," Kaushal told Variety.

Film Movie expected to go on floors later this year