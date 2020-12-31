Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Virat Kohli, recently opened up about parenthood. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Sharma stated that she would like to raise her kid away from the public eye. To recall, the power couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020. Here's more on what she said.

Details 'We don't plan on engaging our child in social media'

Sharma, who aces in keeping her personal life sheltered from paparazzi, said, "We don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it's a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other (sic)." "It's hard enough for adults to deal with it (sic)," she further added.

Plans The couple 'doesn't want to raise brats'

Sharma said she shares her value system with Kohli. "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent," she said. "You have to create that value structure. We don't want to raise brats," she continued.

Information It is all about shared duties, says Sharma

Sharma further added that though she will be the primary caregiver for the child, she and Kohli will be equal parents. "We don't see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it's important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties," she added.

Pandemic How pandemic became a blessing for Sharma?

Locked away in the house with her husband amid the pandemic was a blessing for Sharma, she said. "The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted," she stated.

Work Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018