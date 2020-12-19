Actor Kangana Ranaut has yet again landed into legal trouble, this time for allegedly promoting derogatory comments against Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha. The political party claimed that Kangana re-tweeted a picture portraying the former Union Minister in a bad light. Two cases have since been filed at Patna and Gaya civil courts in Bihar. Here is more on this.

Context Kangana had re-tweeted controversial picture on December 3

On December 3, Kangana re-tweeted an edited picture where Kushwaha was marked as "Azad Kashmir" and other people posing with him as "Liberal," "Jihadi," "Urban Naxals" and "Khalistani." RLSP national general secretary Fazal Imam Mallick stated that a case was lodged by the party's legal cell state president Awadh Bihari Singh in the court of CJM in Patna on Friday.

Details Kangana's tweet 'presented wrong picture of our leader'

Mallick claimed Kangana's "tweet was re-tweeted by nearly 5,000 people; 6,000 people reacted to it and more than 37,000 people saw it." "This has presented a wrong picture of our leader Kushwaha and is an attempt to spread hatred in the society and country (sic)." Kushwaha also objected to Kangana's tweet and wondered whether she is doing such things only to enter politics.

Quote 'Not acceptable,' says State General Secretary of RLSP

"I have filed a complaint in the civil court. Kangana through her Twitter account on December 3 posted a derogatory comment on the photo of Upendra Kushwaha. Such a comment on a leader of Kushwaha's stature is not acceptable," said Vinay Kushwaha.

Spat Kangana's string of spats with fellow celebrities

Lately, Kangana has been targeting certain politicians as well as fellow Bollywood celebrities who are supporting the ongoing farmers' protest. After she put out a "misinforming" tweet about an elderly woman from the protest, she got involved in an ugly war-of-words with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. She also slammed actor Priyanka Chopra, who has extended support to the protesting farmers.

Similar matters Other legal cases filed against Kangana

Kangana was also slapped with a legal notice by a lawyer in Punjab for her alleged derogatory comment in the aforementioned tweet. Further, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) also issued a legal notice against Kangana, thereby demanding an unconditional apology. In another matter, Kangana was last month summoned by the Mumbai Police over an FIR filed for allegedly spreading communal divide.

Quote 'In my world, I am appreciated'