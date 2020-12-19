The untimely death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and friends shocked. As a tribute to the beloved late actor, who rose to fame with the television serial Pavitra Rishta, actor Ankita Lokhande and the show's team gave a heartfelt performance at this year's ZEE Rishtey Awards. Ankita performed on his hit numbers and gave an emotional speech toward the end.

Ankita, who played the lead role alongside Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, started her performance by dancing on the popular show's theme song before moving to some other hit Bollywood numbers that featured the late actor. Toward the end, while trying to hold back tears, she gave an emotional speech and stated, "I had never thought that this day would come."

Talking about Sushant after her performance, Ankita said, "Never thought that a person who always used to talk about the stars and the moon would himself leave us to talk to them." She also said that seeing Sushant is now a dream for them. Apart from Ankita, Sushant's onscreen mother Usha Nadkarni also said "Manav [Sushant's character's name] lives in my heart."

Ankita, who dated Sushant for years in the past, has time and again supported his fans and family after his shocking death. She also actively participated in campaigns and protests organized to seek justice for the late actor. She had, along with Sushant's fans, demanded a thorough investigation in his death case and raised her voice when false allegations were leveled.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. An expert panel of doctors has said that the actor died by suicide. Meanwhile, three central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been investigating the case.

