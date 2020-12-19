Our very own metal-bending mutant Magneto has been given the power to fight coronavirus, thanks to the vaccine. British legendary actor Ian McKellen has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine got emergency authorization in the United Kingdom. The actor, who received the dose at Queen Mary University of London, in east London, said he feels "euphoric" after getting it.

Rules Anyone above 80 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in UK

As part of National Health Service (NHS) announcement, people over 80 years of age in the UK are eligible to get the first round of vaccine as this age group is most prone to the virus attacking the immune system. McKellen, 81, thus qualifies for the jab. He got his first dose on Wednesday and will receive the second and final dose 21 days later.

Quote I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine: McKellen

After receiving the injection, the reputed actor, who has acted in The Lord of the Rings films and the X-Men series, tweeted, "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."

Details He hoped for normalcy to return, 'particularly for the arts'

He informed that the process takes minutes to complete. Talking about how the pandemic has affected every single business in the world, the seasoned performer said, "I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life, particularly for the arts which have suffered so much this year."

Celebspeak Marty Wilde also got vaccinated, 'it was an easy experience'