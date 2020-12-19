Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 01:54 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Our very own metal-bending mutant Magneto has been given the power to fight coronavirus, thanks to the vaccine.
British legendary actor Ian McKellen has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine got emergency authorization in the United Kingdom.
The actor, who received the dose at Queen Mary University of London, in east London, said he feels "euphoric" after getting it.
As part of National Health Service (NHS) announcement, people over 80 years of age in the UK are eligible to get the first round of vaccine as this age group is most prone to the virus attacking the immune system.
McKellen, 81, thus qualifies for the jab.
He got his first dose on Wednesday and will receive the second and final dose 21 days later.
After receiving the injection, the reputed actor, who has acted in The Lord of the Rings films and the X-Men series, tweeted, "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."
He informed that the process takes minutes to complete.
Talking about how the pandemic has affected every single business in the world, the seasoned performer said, "I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life, particularly for the arts which have suffered so much this year."
McKellen's vaccination come days after another British celebrity got the preventive injection at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, South England on December 10.
Rock singer Marty Wilde, also 81, booked himself for the jab after he was advised to inquire about his eligibility to get the same.
"It was an easy experience, if that's the right word. It was painless," said Wilde.
