Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the growing hatred toward the film industry after the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt on We The Women panel, she stated that it is heartbreaking to see that an industry that has fulfilled the dreams of many is constantly getting bashed. Here's more on this.

Details 'Film industry is becoming the softest target'

When Barkha asked Kareena whether the industry paid the price for not taking a stand for itself, the actor said that no matter what celebrities say, they are slammed. "Whether you say or do not, the industry is anyway becoming the softest target (sic)," she said. She added that many actors do not speak up because of the fear of incessant trolling.

Details Trolls are spreading 'hatred and negativity' in the industry

Talking about the impact of trolls and the negativity that Bollywood is getting, she stated, "They are spreading hatred and negativity into an industry that's for entertainment. We are here to entertain our fans. We are not here to spread hate and negativity (sic)." Kareena said that some people are trying to malign the image of the industry and it is "heartbreaking."

Statement Even Raj Kapoor was a nobody once: Kareena

Kareena said that Bollywood is a dreamland that has helped many people build their legacies. She said, "There are so many dreams made here. Look at the kind of people who have come here and built their homes, dreams and legacies." "When Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor came, they were nobodies. From a simple family in Lahore, they built their entire legacy here," she added.

Quote This has to stop: Kareena

"Why are we trying to bring down industry, actors, producers and filmmakers? Saying so-and-so is like this or like that. Why? I feel this has to stop. Talking about it, fuels it," the actor added.

Debate How Sushant's demise ignited the debate of nepotism