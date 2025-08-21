Nitanshi Goel to join Sunny Deol's upcoming action-thriller: Report
What's the story
Bollywood's action hero, Sunny Deol, is set to lead another action thriller under the direction of Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra. Meanwhile, actor Nitanshi Goel, who made her debut in Laapataa Ladies, is rumored to be joining him in this project, reported Bollywood Hungama. According to an industry insider, Goel is currently in talks for a significant role in the project.
Casting rumors
Goel in talks for significant role
A few weeks ago, Goel was spotted outside Malhotra's office, which fueled speculation about her potential casting in the untitled action thriller. Although there's no official confirmation yet, the source suggests that the young actor might be roped in for a meaty role. The film is written by Suparn Verma and is an adaptation of the 2007 Hollywood thriller Death Sentence.
Actor's lineup
Deol, Goel's recent successes
Deol is currently riding high on the success of his recent release Jaat, and the positive anticipation surrounding the war film Border 2. Meanwhile, Goel has been winning hearts with her glamorous avatars online and shot to nationwide fame through her role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. She has also acted in Maidaan and Inside Edge, among others.