Rinku Singh confident of making his mark in Asia Cup 

Indian middle-order batsman Rinku Singh has expressed his determination to make a mark in the upcoming Asia Cup . The tournament will be his first multi-national competition after missing out on the T20 World Cup last year. "If I am given the chance to play in the 11, I will give my best," he told Times of India during a practice session at Sports Galaxy Ground.

Training Rinku's domestic form ahead of Asia Cup Rinku revealed that his preparation for the tournament is going well. He recently played a number of practice matches for his franchise, Meerut Mavericks, in Noida. "I scored two fifties there which has infused a lot of confidence in me," he said. The batsman also clarified that he isn't a finisher but is open to batting at any position in the team.

Versatility Rinku on bowling skills Rinku also spoke about his bowling skills, saying that selectors prefer players with both batting and bowling skills as they benefit the team. "I bowl quite a bit in the domestic circuit and have taken many wickets. I have also taken wickets internationally," he said. Across 33 T20I matches, Rinku has scored 546 runs at an average of 42 per innings with a strike rate of 161.06.