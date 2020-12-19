Comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath tied the knot with television and film actor Sulagna Panigrahi in an intimate ceremony on December 9. Taking fans by surprise, the couple released pictures from their wedding, as well as the reception, on social media today. Both Biswa and Sulagna can be seen acing the traditional wedding look and sporting big smiles. Here is more on this.

Details 'Biswa married Aadmi' wrote the comedian

Sharing a beautiful wedding picture, the comedian wrote on Instagram, "Biswa married Aadmi (sic)." While Biswa is seen wearing a cream-colored sherwani in the wedding picture and a blue suit in the picture from the reception, Sulagna donned a beautiful red bridal lehenga with pastel blue dupatta for the big day. She wore a red saree for their reception, accessorized with gold jewelry.

Instagram Post Here is what Biswa posted on Instagram

Instagram Post 'It's gonna be a fun ride,' Sulagna wrote

Reactions Celebrities and fans shower love upon the couple

Biswa's friends from the fraternity and fellow stand-up comedians have showered love on his wedding pictures. Comedians such as Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, Anubhav Bassi, and others congratulated the couple. Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu hilariously commented under the pictures, "So sorry man." Meanwhile, fans of the couple wished Biswa and Sulagna a happy married life.

Work Biswa rose to fame with 'Pretentious Movie Reviews'

Biswa and Sulagna's wedding came as a surprise to their fans as the two had never shared pictures of them as a couple on social media. For the unversed, Biswa rose to fame through his YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews, in which he featured with fellow comic Kanan Gill. He has also written two seasons of the acclaimed web series Laakhon Mein Ek.

