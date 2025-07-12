Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' gets new release date
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has locked a new release date for its upcoming film Verity, based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller. The movie, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, will now hit theaters on October 2, 2026. This is a shift from its earlier schedule of May 15, 2026.
Box office clash
'Verity' will clash with Alejandro G Inarritu-Tom Cruise's film
The first weekend of October has historically been a successful time for female-led thriller films, especially those adapted from bestsellers, reported Deadline. Verity will now be released alongside an untitled Tom Cruise movie directed by Alejandro G Inarritu. The film was originally unveiled at CinemaCon in April, where the studio showcased its trailer.
Film synopsis
A look at the movie's plot
Verity follows the story of struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who is mysteriously hired as a ghostwriter for acclaimed author Verity Crawford (Hathaway). The plot thickens when Lowen uncovers disturbing autobiographical notes that reveal dark family secrets. This leads to a struggle between reality and fiction, especially with Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett). Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner are also part of the cast.
Behind the scenes
Who are the producers?
The screenplay for Verity was adapted by Nick Antosca, with earlier drafts by Hoover & Lauren Levine, Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley & April Maguire. The film is produced by Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick and Hathaway. Johnson serves as an executive producer along with Lauren Levine and Kerry Orent. The production companies involved are Eat the Cat, Semi-Formal Productions, Shiny Penny, Somewhere Pictures and Heartbones Entertainment.