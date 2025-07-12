Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' gets new release date

Amazon MGM Studios has locked a new release date for its upcoming film Verity , based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller. The movie, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson , will now hit theaters on October 2, 2026. This is a shift from its earlier schedule of May 15, 2026.

Box office clash 'Verity' will clash with Alejandro G Inarritu-Tom Cruise's film The first weekend of October has historically been a successful time for female-led thriller films, especially those adapted from bestsellers, reported Deadline. Verity will now be released alongside an untitled Tom Cruise movie directed by Alejandro G Inarritu. The film was originally unveiled at CinemaCon in April, where the studio showcased its trailer.

Film synopsis A look at the movie's plot Verity follows the story of struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who is mysteriously hired as a ghostwriter for acclaimed author Verity Crawford (Hathaway). The plot thickens when Lowen uncovers disturbing autobiographical notes that reveal dark family secrets. This leads to a struggle between reality and fiction, especially with Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett). Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner are also part of the cast.