By Isha Sharma 01:17 pm Feb 23, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Tom Cruise is looking at locking another major project after Top Gun 3 and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two. Per Deadline, the Hollywood royalty is in talks with Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment for an undisclosed Alejandro G Iñárritu film. The film is special because it will be Iñárritu's first English-language movie since his 2015 blockbuster, The Revenant. The details about the rest of the cast, script, and tentative release date aren't out yet.

Cruise's involvement in the project comes on the heels of his strategic partnership with Warner Bros. The multiple Academy Awardee director is also producing and co-writing the script with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone, reassembling the Birdman writing team after 10 years. Reportedly, Cruise was among the first actors to discuss the project with the director and quickly signed on the dotted line after their meeting.

The film marks Iñárritu's return to big studio productions since directing The Revenant, which raked in over $500M globally and secured him a second consecutive Best Director Oscar. Following a demanding period that included directing Birdman (2014), Iñárritu took a long break to focus on his passion project Bardo on Netflix. Per Hollywood chatter, given Iñárritu's track record of earning Oscar nominations for his actors, this collaboration could potentially garner Cruise his fifth Oscar nomination.

Cruise's partnership with WB came to fruition last month. Announcing it, WB had said, "[We] will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership." "The partnership marks a return to Warner Bros. for Cruise, whose storied filmography with the studio includes Edge of Tomorrow, Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business, The Outsiders, and New Line's Magnolia."

Iñárritu, who hails from Mexico, is known for the in-depth exploration of characters in his psychological dramas. He is known for feature films such as Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Babel, Biutiful, 21 Grams, and the short film Flesh and Sand. Notably, it was his The Revenant that earned Leonardo DiCaprio his first Academy Award after multiple nominations throughout his career.