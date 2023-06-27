Entertainment

Ahead of 'Dead Reckoning,' 'MI' full set available on Amazon

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 03:30 pm 1 min read

'Mission Impossible' full set available on Amazon at a special price

Tom Cruise is the quintessential superstar of Hollywood who should be synonymous with the word "anti-aging." The actor is in his sixties and is delivering slick action flicks. As he gears up for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, there is an exciting offer by Amazon for the franchise geeks. Yes, the set of six films is now available at an exciting price!

Discounted price and release date of upcoming film

Amazon is selling the six-movie collection on Blu-ray at an exciting price of $19 only. In general, the set is available at $59.99. This deal price comes with a 67% discount and stands valid for a limited time. Fans are waiting for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film and it is slated to hit the theaters on July 12, 2023.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film is divided into two parts and the second part is slated for June 28, 2024 release. The first part is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie under Skydance and TC Productions. The cast includes Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.

