OTT: Amazon Prime Video's 'Modern Love Chennai' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 04:28 pm 1 min read

'Modern Love Chennai' release date announced

Modern Love is one of the most famous anthology series worldwide. Following the success of the original American show, the makers have created several international adaptations, including in India. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has now announced the third Indian adaptation, Modern Love Chennai, which is set to premiere on May 18. The previous Indian adaptations include Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad.

Cast, crew, details of series

Prime Video shared the official poster of the series on Monday; it will have six episodes. The show's directors include Rajumurugan, Balaji Sakthivel, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, Bharathiraja, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has helmed music for three episodes. The cast includes Sri Gouri Priya, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Chu Khoy Seng, Vijayalakshmi, and Samyuktha Viswanathan, among others.

